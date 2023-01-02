The new year brings in new hopes and new joys and lots and lots of new movies. also because of the lockdown and the pandemic people wait more eagerly now for going to the theatres to watch their favourite actors and actresses on the big screen. But, now there is also a concern of the number of screens each film will get. As recently, such a problem has arisen where films like Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy are not getting enough screens in their own region! Whereas a different regional film has the majority of screen occupancy.

For the unversed Waltait Veerayya, starring Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan and others, is an action comedy film directed by K.S Ravindra. On the other hand, Veera Simha Reddy is an upcoming action drama starring Nandakumari Balakrishna, and Honey Rose is directed by Gopichand Malineni. The Mythri Movie Makers are producing both films.

Both these movies have locked their release dates and are all set for a Sankranti release in this month of January 2023. Now, as per a report by Track Tollywood, films are facing one big challenge screen availability. According to the report, the Tamil film, Varisu starring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, has hogged up the majority of the screens in Andhra Pradesh and in Hyderabad as well. Varisu is releasing in five single screens while Waltair Veeraya is releasing two single screens lastly, Veera Simha Reddy has managed to get only one single screen.

The producer of Varisu, Dil Raju earlier, previously said that it is just business, and in the competition, one who holds the bigger number of theatres is the winner; it seems like he is trying to prove his point. As we mentioned, the screen numbers in the Andhra region, the case remains the same in the Hyderabad region as well, there also Vijay’s Varisu has greater numbers of screens in comparison to Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy. Fans were really excited about these two movies coming out together as they enjoy the clash between the two great Tollywood heroes, and also, both the films are being produced by the same banner. Fans have been quite disappointed about the entire matter, and out of desperation, they even requested the Mythri Movie Makers to do something about it.

As for the movies, Waltair Veerayya will release on 13th January and Veera Simha Reddy on 12th January. Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu will hit the theatres on 12th January!

