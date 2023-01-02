Kantara actor and director Rishab Shetty is flying high after the success of his film. He enjoyed quite success after the release of his film, ‘Kirik Party’ as well. It was considered one of the most successful Kannada films of that year. Recently, it completed six years and the director shared a post celebrating it. But Shetty left out one particular actor out of the celebration. Can you guess who that person is?

The Kannada film was directed by the Kantara star, which had Rakshit Shetty, Samyukta Hegde, Pramod Shetty, Achyut Kumar, and others. It was the debut film of Rashmika Mandanna and it was produced by Paramvah Studios, co-owned by actor Rakshit.

Rishab Shetty celebrating six years anniversary of his film Kirik Party shared a throwback post on his official Instagram handle. He captioned the post in Kannada which loosely translates to, “Even after six years of Kirik Party, your noises and whistles still echo in my ears. It makes me look back again. Thank you to everyone who was a part of this celebration!” He tagged his close friend Rakshit but did not include Rashmika Mandanna, and the internet was quick to point it out, as nothing gets passed the online vigilantes these days.

Some of the netizens took to the comment section to share their remarks, as one of them commented:

“RIP Saanvi😂😂😂”

“Rashmika crying from corner 😢😢”

“All pics without Rashmika…. Super 🙌🙌🙌”

“So happy for rashmika not taged❤️”

“Happy to see photos without the lady who passed comments without mentioning the name of people who helped her”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishab Shetty (@rishabshettyofficial)

For the unversed, Rishab Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna’s rumoured feud has been in the news for quite some time and it all began after the actress did not name the production house co-founded by Rakshit Shetty for giving her the debut film. And for the record, Rakshit and Rishab happen to be really good friends. Ever since that, she has been receiving quite a flak on social media.

On the work front, Rishab Shetty, after the success of Kantara, has now announced the sequel of the film.

