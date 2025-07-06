In the post-COVID era, the dynamics of the box office have changed completely. Yes, the audience has become more brutal than ever, but there’s also a massive growth in the business potential. Back then, scoring a 300 crore net collection was a big thing, but now, several films have managed to cross 500 crores easily. Going a step ahead, Pushpa 2 managed to cross the 800 crore mark with its Hindi collection alone. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Pushpa 2 dominates as the highest-grossing Hindi film at the Indian box office!

As mentioned, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (Hindi) became the first Hindi film to enter the 800 crore club. It’s currently the highest-grossing Hindi film in the country, with a staggering collection of 836.09 crore net. While the film had a huge pre-release buzz around itself, no one in their dreams thought that the biggie would manage to inaugurate the 800 crore club. It’s also surprising that a dubbed film from the south managed to grab the top spot with historic numbers instead of a Bollywood film.

Stree 2 is the 2nd highest-grosser

Followed by Pushpa 2 is Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2. Riding high on the sequel buzz, the film did extraordinary business at the Indian box office by amassing 627.5 crore net. It’s currently the second highest-grossing Hindi film, which is a big thing for a film that revolves around a female lead.

Chhaava rules at 3rd position

After Pushpa 2 and Stree 2, Chhaava is the third highest-grossing Hindi film at the Indian box office. Surpassing every prediction, the historical drama raked in an unbelievable 600.38 crore net in Hindi.

No Khan movies in the top 3 Hindi grossers!

Surprisingly, despite being a force in Bollywood for decades, the Khans have failed to be in the top three Hindi grossers. No film of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, or Aamir Khan has managed to earn a 600 crore net collection in Hindi to be in the top 3 grossers. This explains that the box office business is no longer dependent on star value.

Among Khans, only Shah Rukh has delivered it big with Jawan, with its Hindi version earning 584 crore net, but it isn’t in the top 3.

Take a look at the top 3 Hindi grossers at the Indian box office:

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) – 836.09 crores Stree 2 – 627.5 crores Chhaava (Hindi) – 600.38 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thammudu Box Office Collection Day 2: No Relief For Nithiin As The Film Drops By 39% On Saturday, It’s A Disaster!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News