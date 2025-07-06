Thammudu, starring Nithiin, has failed to create any impact at the Indian box office. It had some buzz in the pre-release stage, but it wasn’t up to the mark. As a result, it registered a poor start. After a slow start, all eyes were set to see how the film performs on its first Saturday, but unfortunately, it couldn’t generate the required pace, and the fate is already sealed. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 2!

Directed by Venu Sriram, the Telugu action drama released on Friday (July 4). It opened to mixed reviews from critics and even among the ticket-buying audience, the word-of-mouth is mixed. Apart from the mixed reception, there’s also a lack of interest in the neutral audience, which has harmed the film by making it a major failure already.

How much did Thammudu earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

As per Sacnilk, Thammudu earned 1.16 crores on day 2. Compared to day 1’s 1.9 crores, it’s a drop of 38.94% or 39%, which is shocking. Even with poor word-of-mouth, films usually display an upward graph during the opening weekend but in this case, the audience has completely rejected the film without even giving it a chance.

Overall, Thammudu has earned 3.06 crore net at the Indian box office in 2 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 3.61 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.9 crores

Day 2 – 1.16 crores

Total – 3.06 crores

Thammudu is a box office flop!

Reportedly, the Nithiin starrer is made on a budget of 75 crores. Against this, it has only earned 3.06 crores, and considering the trend, it is likely to end its run below 20 crore net collection. So, the film has emerged as a big flop at the Indian box office.

For Nithiin, it’s another major blow after back-to-back failures. In the post-COVID era, all his theatrical releases have tanked at the box office, including Macherla Niyojakavargam, Extra Ordinary Man, and Robinhood. Thammudu has now joined the list.

