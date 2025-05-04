Directed by Venky Kudumula and starring Nithiin and Sreeleela, Robinhood has already created buzz with its gripping trailer and high-energy songs. While fans eagerly await its theatrical release, the film’s OTT and satellite rights have already been finalized. Here’s when and where you can catch it after its big-screen run.

Robinhood To Stream On This Popular OTT Platform

Robinhood will be available for streaming on ZEE5 from May 10, 2025. The digital release will give the film a second chance to win hearts in its OTT run. Fans who have missed watching the movie in theatres, or wants to watch a re-watch, can now do so from the comfort of their homes.

Satellite Rights & What to Expect from Robinhood

Apart from its OTT release, Robinhood has also locked its satellite partner. The film will have its television premiere on Zee Telugu. This allows the movie to reach a wider audience after its digital release. The movie will premiere on the channel at 6 PM on May 10.

Talking about a stellar cast, the film stars Nithiin, Sreeleela, Rajendra Prasad, and Vennela Kishore, and a special appearance by Australian cricketer David Warner. With music composed by GV Prakash Kumar, the film is expected to be an energetic and entertaining watch.

With both ZEE5 and Zee Telugu securing the film’s post-theatrical rights, Robinhood is set to reach a massive audience across platforms. Whether you’re planning to catch it in theaters or wait for its OTT release, one thing is for sure – this film is set to be a fun-filled ride that fans won’t want to miss.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2: Plot, Cast, Release Date & All You Need To Know About Action Thriller Starring Vikram & SJ Suryah!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News