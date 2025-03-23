There has been a massive controversy in the Telugu film world, with some of its biggest stars running into legal trouble for allegedly promoting illegal betting sites. According to 123Telugu, film actors Prabhas, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Gopichand have been implicated in a legal case for promoting Fun88. For those who don’t know, Fun88 is an online betting app said to be owned by a banned Chinese gaming network.

Allegations Against Prabhas & Other Actors

Earlier, complaints were filed against Rana Daggubati, Ananya Nagalla, and Nidhhi Agerwal for endorsing such a betting site. But in the latest turn of events, a new case has been booked against Nandamuri Balakrishna, Tottempudi Gopichand, and Uppalapati Venkata Surya Narayana Prabhas Raju, commonly referred to as Prabhas.

The petition, brought by activist Rama Rao Immaneni, alleges the actors of misleading the public and violating the Telangana Gaming Amendment Act, 2017. The complainant further alleges that this platform deceived numerous users into losing substantial money. Immaneni has urged authorities to take stringent action against these actors to prevent the further promotion of such platforms.

Rana Daggubati & Vijay Deverakonda Respond To Allegations

In a connected development, the Cyberabad police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against 25 people, including well-known actors Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, and Vijay Deverakonda. The FIR was filed under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Telangana State Gaming Act (TSGA), and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

According to The Indian Express, in response to the allegations, Rana Daggubati’s public relations team clarified that his endorsement contract with a skill-based gaming company had expired in 2017. The official statement reads: “After a careful legal review, he agreed to endorse the platform, ensuring full compliance with the law. His endorsement was strictly limited to regions where online skill-based games were legally permitted.”

The statement further emphasized that the Supreme Court of India has acknowledged online skill-based games as separate from gambling. In a judgment, the court held that these games are skill-dependent and not dependent on chance; hence, they are legally acceptable.

Similarly, Vijay Deverakonda’s PR team clarified that his endorsements were strictly limited to legal platforms. The statement reads: “Vijay Deverakonda has only been associated with online skill-based games that operate legally. He worked as a brand ambassador for a company called A23, which holds the necessary permits. The Honorable Supreme Court has repeatedly upheld that Rummy is a skill-based game. His contract with A23 ended last year, and he no longer has any connection with the company.”

Prakash Raj also clarified, “I would also like to clarify that I have done one project with a firm in 2016, but after realising its motive I withdrew from it and did not extend the contract in 2017. In 2021, too, when another firm took over the firm and they used the same commercial, I issued notices to them, and they stopped using the commercial.” This ongoing case has raised the issues of celebrity endorsements for online gaming sites and legal ramifications. Future developments are anticipated.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Dhanush’s Idly Kadai Release Date Officially Postponed? Co-Producer Aakash Baskaran Reveals

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News