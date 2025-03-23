The internet was buzzing with discussions about the postponement of the release date of Idly Kadai, a film co-produced, directed by, and starring Dhanush. Now, the delay has been officially confirmed by the other co-producer, Aakash Baskaran.

Previously, online chatter suggested that the release date was postponed to avoid a clash with Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly. However, according to producer Aakash Baskaran, the reason is entirely different: the film has not been shot yet.

As reported by NDTV, Baskaran told the local press that about 10% of Idly Kadai is still pending, with necessary scenes yet to be shot abroad. This remaining 10% includes combination scenes with actors like Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Parthiban, Rajkiran, and others. The makers could not get everyone’s dates at the same time, making scheduling conflicts the official reason for the delay.

He also mentioned, “We didn’t want to rush through as the film has come out really well.” The producer also confirmed that Arun Vijay is playing the villain in the movie. This further hyped up the much-anticipated face-off between Dhanush and Arun. The film was initially set for release on April 10, 2025, but a new release date is expected to be announced soon.

Baskaran also revealed that Dhanush suggested the film’s title. Additionally, confirming online speculation, he stated that Shalini Pandey has a pivotal role in the film even though fans already knew that Nithya Menen is the female lead. Regardless of the release date, let’s hope Idly Kadai turns out to be a successful venture!

