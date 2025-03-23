L2: Empuraan is set to arrive in theatres very soon! The sequel to Lucifer (2019) will be released on March 27, 2025. Promotions for the film are ramping up, with both the director and lead actor giving interviews to several publications. In the end credits of Lucifer, there were clues about L2: Empuraan.

In one promotional interview with Hollywood Reporter India, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that L2: Empuraan will have an end-credit sequence like Lucifer. He mentioned this as a request: “I have one request: please stay to watch the end scroll titles of Empuraan. Just like Lucifer, Empuraan will also have an end scroll title.”

Prithviraj emphasized the importance of audiences reading the newspaper clippings and text appearing on the screen, saying, “It’s important to carefully read the news and texts that appear there.” He mentioned that the audience will learn about the third part of the franchise from those: “Don’t leave the theatre before it ends, as it will give you a hint about how that world is.”

In the domestic market of Kerala, L2: Empuraan has generated unparalleled hype, unlike any previous film in the Mollywood industry. Promotions were halted for about two weeks due to disagreements between the two production houses involved in the project, Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions. Eventually, Sree Gokulam Movies had to step in to prevent the film’s theatrical release from being postponed. Promotions within the domestic market remain limited, but that doesn’t seem to affect the film.

L2: Empuraan is a globe-trotting adventure featuring Mohanlal’s character, an international fugitive, the infamous Khureshi Ab’raam. While the exact plot remains unknown, the film is expected to explore Stephen’s past, how he became Khureshi Ab’raam and the lingering effects of his actions on Kerala’s politics after the events of Lucifer.

Bookings for the announced shows in most theatres are nearly full, with additional screenings being added to meet demand. However, in major theatres, even the added shows are struggling to keep up with audience interest. First-day tickets are still available in some budget theatres, but in others, tickets for the entire first week are nearly sold out. As mentioned, this pre-release anticipation and hype level is rare for a Malayalam movie.

