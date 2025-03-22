Superstar Yash is all set to create hysteria at the box office with his upcoming film Toxic, which is finally locking its release date. The film was initially supposed to be released in April 2025, but after some delays, it is finally arriving on March 19, 2026! However, with this, the Kannada superstar is gearing up for the biggest Eid clash at the box office!

Eid 2026 Box Office Clash!

While Yash will be arriving with his much-awaited film in March 2026, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt, has already locked Eid 2026 for its release! This would shoot anticipation since Yash and Ranbir Kapoor would later lock horns as Ram and Ramayana in the same year!

New Poster Creates Anticipation

The magnum opus is expected to break records since the film has been highly anticipated ever since it was announced. A new poster for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been revealed with Yash walking amidst a very mysterious setup. Yash’s rocking vibe is making the audiences restless!

Check out the poster of the film here.

Toxic VS Love & War Opening Box Office!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War will be released on March 20, 2026. So, clearly, the two films have two distinct release dates and might create the biggest record for two consecutive opening days at the box office since both of them clearly are gearing up for a bumper box office opening!

However, it would be very interesting to see if Toxic slaughters Love & War’s opening day collection since the word-of-mouth for the film will be very strong once it arrives, while Ranbir Kapoor’s film will have to wait for 24 hours and open at the box office in the shadow of Yash!

Ram VS Ravana

Clearly, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash have built up a lot of anticipation for their epic battle as Ram and Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana on Diwali 2026. But none imagined that they would have a pre-battle of sorts on Eid itself! However, the bottom line here is Indian Cinema is gearing up for its biggest Eid at the box office!

Who Will Dethrone Salman Khan?

It will be interesting to see who dethrones Salman Khan and delivers the biggest Eid opener next year. Currently, the biggest Eid opener in Indian Cinema is Bharat with 42.30 crore box office opening!

