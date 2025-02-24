Yash’s highly anticipated movie, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, is making history with a groundbreaking cinematic endeavor. It is the first large-scale Indian film to be conceptualized, written, and filmed in both English and Kannada, paving the way for a truly global film experience. The film will be dubbed in multiple Indian and international languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Toxic, written and directed by the internationally acclaimed Geetu Mohandas, is poised to redefine cross-cultural storytelling. The film’s Kannada version will capture the nuances for Indian audiences, while English will ensure worldwide accessibility, reflecting the filmmakers’ commitment to authenticity and diverse reach.

Speaking about the film, director Geetu Mohandas said, “Our vision for Toxic was to craft a narrative that resonates authentically with audiences both in India and globally. We’ve strived to capture the nuances of the story in both Kannada and English, ensuring an authentic experience for viewers across different linguistic and cultural backgrounds.

“Toxic explores a collaboration of artistic vision and precision of commercial storytelling. It’s a journey that transcends borders, languages, and cultural confines, designed to connect with hearts and minds worldwide,” she further explained. Jointly produced by Venkat Narayana under KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Toxic, was conceived as a global cinematic experience. The vision is reflected in the collaboration between box office phenomenon Yash and Geetu Mohandas, whose work has been awarded at many international platforms, including the Sundance Film Festival and the Toronto Film Festival.

The international team of the film includes action sequences by JJ Perry, best known for his work in the John Wick and Fast & Furious franchises, and visual effects by DNEG, who recently won the BAFTA Film Award for Special Visual Effects for Dune: Part Two. The team was carefully assembled to match the project’s scale, further emphasizing the global approach. The filmmakers’ commitment to authentic storytelling and messaging led them to embrace the bilingual format.

A “Birthday Peek” on Yash’s special day last month, offered a glimpse into the world of Toxic. The teaser generated significant excitement, showcasing the film’s scale and international-standard production values. Filming of the movie began in August 2024 and required extensive preparation and extended days of shooting for the recently revealed bilingual nature. The filmmakers are invested in creating an immersive world, bringing together a top-tier global and Indian talent pool. These factors combined have contributed to the project’s scale and timeline, positioning Toxic as one of the most expensive Indian productions.

Speaking about the movie’s scope, producer Venkat K Narayana said, “Our goal for Toxic was crystal clear: a film that resonates in India and globally. From the very beginning, we were driven by a deep conviction in this story and its potential. This unwavering belief fueled our ‘all-in’ approach, required to bring this cinematic experience to life. We embraced the challenge wholeheartedly, confident that Toxic will not only captivate audiences worldwide but also showcase the brilliance of Indian cinema on a global stage.”

