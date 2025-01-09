After the super success of KGF Chapter 2, superstar Yash is now gearing up for Toxic. The gangster drama is expected to release in December 2025. The first look of the leading actor was unveiled yesterday and has created history! Its staggering views have left behind Indian biggies like Pushpa 2, Devara, and others to achieve a new milestone. Scroll below for details.

Record views within 24 hours!

Toxic is currently under production, and the shooting will soon wrap up. On the occasion of Yash’s 39th birthday, the makers treated fans with a first-look glimpse. The 59-second promo was released on January 8, 2024, and is still trending on YouTube at #1.

In the first 24 hours, the video that gives a sneak peek into the world of Toxic gained a whopping 35.9 million views and 5.5K lacs likes on YouTube. It is the most-viewed glimpse in the history of Indian cinema within 24 hours on YouTube.

Take a look at the most-viewed glimpses on YouTube within 24 hours:

Toxic – 35.9 million Pushpa 2 – 27.6 million Devara – 26.1 million Guntur Kaaram – 20.9 million Kanguva – 20.7 million

Yash starrer has garnered almost 30% higher views than Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, which is currently shining bright at the box office. One can only imagine the fire that will be set upon its release in India and worldwide.

More about Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is a “Fairy tale for grown-ups.” The first glimpse featured Yash in a charismatic avatar, smoking a cigar. He could also be seen getting intimate with a woman in a cabaret as he pours alcohol on her.

The gangster drama also features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. The makers are eyeing for a December release. It is reportedly made on a budget of 200 crores. The Kannada film will also be available in other languages, including Hindi.

