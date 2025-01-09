The post-pandemic era has witnessed drastic changes in box office dynamics, but Indian cinema has managed to shine with some crazy blockbusters. This has encouraged the makers to invest a heavy sum into filmmaking to give audiences a memorable experience. In 2025, we will see some really big films with an enormous budget. Ram Charan’s Game Changer is currently gracing the throne as the most expensive Indian film of 2025, but Salman Khan’s Sikandar and Thalapathy Vijay’s Thalapathy 69 aren’t too far away. Keep reading for a complete list!

Game Changer: As mentioned above, Game Changer is currently the most expensive Indian film of 2025, among the films scheduled to be released this year. It is reportedly made on a budget of 450 crores.

Thalapathy 69: This is Thalapathy Vijay’s final film before he enters full-time politics. It’s Vijay’s 69th film and carries an estimated budget of 400-450 crores, with the superstar’s remuneration going much above 200 crores.

Sikandar: Sajid Nadiadwala is going all out this time with the collaboration between Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss. Sikandar will be high on hardcore action and is carrying an estimated budget of 400 crores.

The Rajasaab: Initially, The Rajasaab was planned on a moderate budget, but later, its scale was increased. Backed by heavy VFX work, Prabhas-led horror comedy is reportedly budgeted at 400 crores.

Housefull 5: This is said to be Akshay Kumar’s most expensive Bollywood film. It has a high production value, including shooting on a luxury cruise, and is reportedly budgeted at a whopping 375 crores.

Coolie: This collaboration between Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the most awaited Indian films of 2025. While the exact number is not known, the estimated budget of Coolie is 300-350 crores.

War 2: A sequel to War (2019) and the sixth film in YRF’s Spy Universe, War 2 is headlined by the deadly duo of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Packed with crazy action sequences, the film is reportedly budgeted at 200-250 crores.

Toxic: Last but not least is Toxic. It brings back Yash on the big screen after the epic success of KGF Chapter 2. With a high production value and big cast, this magnum opus is carrying an estimated budget of 200 crores.

If we sum it up, the aforementioned Indian films are carrying a cumulative budget of 2725-2875 crores. Let’s see if they bring heavy returns at the box office.

