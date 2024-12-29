2024 was a mixed bag for Bollywood as except for Stree 2, there were no massive hits at the Indian box office. Thankfully, 2025 looks promising, with some big films gearing up for an explosion. Starting from Vicky Kaushal’s Chhava, Salman Khan’s Sikandar to Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5, Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s War 2, Bollywood has ten films for now, which has the potential to explode.

Sky Force – Led by Akshay Kumar, the film is releasing ahead of Republic Day. It’s a war film set in the 1960s, and considering pre-release buzz, it has a chance to shine at the Indian box office and is expected to end Akshay’s rough phase.

Chhava – Based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the film features Vicky Kaushal as the lead. It was supposed to clash with Pushpa 2, but now it will release on February 14, 2025. It is already enjoying a solid buzz due to a powerful teaser and might turn out to be another Uri for Vicky at the Indian box office.

Sikandar – Salman Khan-led Sikandar will be released during Eid 2025 (mostly March end). Yesterday, its teaser was unveiled, and it opened to positive responses from viewers. With AR Murugadoss presenting Salman on the big screen, the film could be a blockbuster hit at the Indian box office.

Jolly LLB 3 – Riding high on the franchise factor, this Akshay Kumar starrer is already a hit in the making, considering the buzz around the film. It is scheduled to release on April 11, 2025.

Raid 2 – Despite not being an out-and-out commercial entertainer, the first installment was a box office success purely due to powerful performances and gripping content. With Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh clashing with each other, there’s excitement on the ground level. It will release on May 1, 2025.

Housefull 5 – Akshay Kumar-led multistarrer comedy film Housefull 5 will be released on June 6, 2025. As the Housefull franchise is a big hit among the masses, the anticipation for the fifth installment is very high, and it could fetch numbers at the box office.

War 2 – Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 is one of the highly anticipated Indian films of 2025. Considering the franchise factor and brand value of Spy Universe, the film has the potential to be a historic blockbuster. It will release on August 14, 2025.

Baaghi 4 – Though Tiger Shroff is witnessing a bad phase in his career, Baaghi 4 is expected to change his fortunes. Its first-look poster was received with a highly positive response, and if all goes well, it could strike gold at the Indian box office. It is releasing on September 5, 2025.

Thama – Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thama is scheduled to release during Diwali 2025 and being a part of Horror Comedy Universe, it is expected to mint big moolah.

Alpha – Featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, Alpha is a part of YRF’s Spy Universe and has the potential to earn well at the Indian box office. It releases on December 25, 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Baby John Box Office Collection Day 4: Curtains Down For Varun Dhawan-Led Action Thriller?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News