Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer Wicked continues its glorious run, surpassing Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It has also beaten Iron Man 3 and Captain America: Civil War’s domestic hauls as well. The musical fantasy has surpassed a few other blockbuster movies at the US box office. Scroll below for the deets.

Doctor Strange was released in 2022 and featured Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role. It collected $411.33 million at the US box office. Iron Man 3 came out almost a decade before Doctor Strange 2, and it was the last installment in Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man trilogy. It collected $409.01 million during its domestic run. Ariana’s film has also surpassed Captain America: Civil War’s domestic haul, which is $408.08 million.

Wicked received a good boost from the singalongs and saw a jump of 82.6% from last Friday despite losing 393 theatres. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando reveals the musical fantasy grossed a spectacular $6.8 million on Friday, registering the biggest 6th Friday for November releases ever. It has beaten Frozen 2’s $5.9 million gross on its 6th Friday. It has hit a $411.6 million cume in the United States.

With that, the musical fantasy has surpassed the domestic hauls of multiple Marvel movies to earn a spot in the all time top-4- list at the US box office. Wicked has beaten Robert Downey Jr starrer Iron Man 3’s $409 million and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ $411.3 million, becoming the #40 highest-grossing film ever in the United States. It is eyeing a solid $17-$20 million during its 6th three-day weekend. It is at #4 in the domestic box office list.

The film has collected $188.41 million at the international box office, therefore reaching $600.02 million worldwide. It is also a big milestone crossed by the Ariana Grande starrer musical fantasy. Wicked was released in the theatres on November 22.

