Moana 2 remains unhinged by the arrival of other releases and has now achieved a new title at the domestic box office. It scored great numbers on its fifth Friday in the US and had a significant jump on Day 31 compared to last Friday. The Christmas spirit is high, bringing in good collections for the Disney sequel. Keep scrolling for more.

The Disney sequel is close to the $400 million mark at the US box office. It recently surpassed Despicable Me 4 to grab the #4 spot on this year’s highest-grossers list in the US. The film has beaten Jurassic World: Dominion, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and LOTR: The Return of the King to become one of the highest-grossing films of all time in the United States.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report reveals that Moana 2 scored a strong $6.3 million in the United States on its fifth Friday. It also experienced a jump of 85.3% from last Friday despite facing multiple competitions at the cinemas. The Disney sequel earned more than its predecessor’s $2.9 million at the same point.

Moana 2 has hit a $382.7 million cume in the United States, beating Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s $381.6 million US haul to become the 10th highest-grossing animation of all time at the US box office. The sequel has also beaten Jurassic World: Dominion‘s $376.9 million, Finding Nemo’s $380.8 million, and LOTR: The Return of the King’s $381.9 million, becoming the #52 highest-grossing film of all time, besides achieving the title of #10 biggest animation ever in the United States.

The sequel is reportedly eyeing a $16 million to $19 million collection during its 5th weekend. Meanwhile, the animated feature crossed the $450 million mark overseas and has collected $450.4 million so far. Adding that to its domestic cume, the film has reached a $833.10 million worldwide cume.

Moana 2 was widely released on November 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

