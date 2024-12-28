The holiday season is witnessing an intense battle at the Indian box office. Pushpa 2 had been dominating the Christmas releases for the longest time. But not anymore, because Mufasa: The Lion King has turned the tables on its first Saturday. Scroll below for the morning and afternoon occupancy.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 24 Occupancy

Allu Arjun starrer is enjoying the weekend boost. It is now in its fourth week, but the momentum is rock-steady. On day 24, Pushpa 2 has registered morning occupancy of 10.24%. The admissions have improved during the afternoon, as occupancy surged to 26.24%.

Baby John Day 4 Occupancy

There’s no relief for Varun Dhawan starrer as it continues to lose the race against Mufasa: The Lion King and Pushpa 2. Even on day 4, it was the last choice of the audience, with a morning occupancy of 7.14%, which improved to 15.38% during the afternoon shows.

Mufasa: The Lion King (Hindi) Occupancy

The musical action-adventure Mufasa: The Lion King has been alloted the least amount of screens as Pushpa 2 and Baby John enjoyed massive buzz in the Indian markets. But it is getting stronger by the day. On day 9, it registered a morning occupancy of 12.47%, which went up to 28.29% during the afternoon shows.

Pushpa 2 vs Mufasa vs Baby John

Clearly, Mufasa: The Lion King is leading the race so far. It has dethroned Pushpa 2 for the second consecutive day to score better occupancies in theatres across the nation.

Compared to Baby John, Mufasa has clocked 74% higher occupancy during the morning show, which even improved to 84% during the afternoon shows.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

