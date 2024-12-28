Kichcha Sudeep starrer Max scored the highest opening for a Kannada film in 2024. It witnessed a worrisome dip on the second day, but the situation improved slightly on Friday. Scroll below for a detailed analysis as the action thriller competes with UI to become the highest-grossing film in Sandalwood this year.

Box Office Collection Day 3

As per Sacnilk, Vijay Karthikeyaa’s directorial has made a box office collection of 4.15 crores on Friday. Max showed a slight improvement of 7% compared to 3.85 crores earned on the second day. The action thriller registered an overall occupancy of 43.73% in the theatres in Kannada on day 3.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Max below:

Day 1: 8.7 crores

Day 2: 3.85 crores

Day 3: 4.15 crores

The 3-day total at the Kannada box office concludes at 16.70 crores.

Max vs UI Box Office

Upendra starrer UI is currently the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2024. It made earnings of 25.40 crores in only six days and surpassed Martin, which earlier conquered the throne with lifetime collections of 22 crores.

How is Kichcha Sudeep starrer performing compared to UI? Check out the 3-day comparison below:

Max VS UI

Day 1: 8.7 crores VS 7 crores

VS Day 2: 3.85 crores VS 5.60 crores

VS Day 3: 4.15 crores VS 6 crores

VS Total: 16.70 crores VS 18.6 crores

The difference isn’t much, but it is also to be noted that UI was released on a regular working Friday. On the other hand, Max was a Christmas release and will be enjoying an extended opening weekend of 5 days. With good momentum, Kichcha Sudeep’s film can comfortably surpass UI. The ongoing weekend will majorly determine its fate at the box office.

