Varun Dhawan led Baby John has crashed at the box office. The signs were negative from the first day itself. After an underwhelming start on the opening day, it witnessed over 50% drop on Thursday. The collections have further dropped on Friday. Scroll below for the early trends on day 3.

Day 3 Early Estimates

As per the early trends, the action thriller has made a box office collection in the range of 3.75-4.25 crores on Thursday. It has witnessed a drop of 26-17% compared to 5.13 crores earned on the previous day. Today was a normal working Friday, but the trends should have improved during the evening and night shows and remained above the 5 crore mark.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Baby John at the Indian box office:

Day 1: 11.25 crores

Day 2: 5.13 crores

Day 3: 3.75-4.25 crores (estimates)

The 3-day total of Varun Dhawan & Keerthy Suresh’s film will now stand somewhere between 20.13-20.63 crores. Saturday and Sunday will now majorly decide the fate at the Indian box office.

Budget vs Box Office Collection

Baby John is made on an estimated budget of 160 crores. Given the current pace, it looks next to impossible for the action thriller to recover its budget. The current prediction is a lifetime of 75 crores, less than 50% of the cost spent.

Suffering due to strong competition

There has been a division in screen count as Baby John is facing competition from Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King at the Indian box office. Kalees’ directorial is currently playing in 2500-3000 screens.

Mufasa: The Lion King is currently showcasing on lesser screens but is making better earnings than Varun Dhawan‘s film. Given the strong competition and weak content, revival looks difficult at this stage.

