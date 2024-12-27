Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has already emerged as a historic blockbuster at the worldwide box office, and it still has enough fuel left in its tank. After crossing 1000 crores in the 8-day extended opening week, the magnum opus didn’t slow down and is still enjoying strong footfalls daily. Recently, it even crossed the 1600 crore milestone and aims to surpass the lifetime collection of Baahubali 2. Keep reading for a detailed report of 22 days!

On the Christmas holiday, the Pushpa sequel amassed a huge 23.89 crore gross (20.25 crore net) in India. Overseas, too, it jumped considerably and earned 1.65 crores. Overall, 25.54 crore gross came in. Yesterday, being a regular day, a drop was expected, and that’s what happened. Still, an impressive 13.45 crore gross (11.40 crore net) came in from India. Internationally, the film earned 1 crore gross. Overall, 14.45 crore gross came in on day 22.

Considering the numbers of day 22, Pushpa 2’s total at the Indian box office stands at an unbelievable 1140.65 crore net. Including taxes, it has earned 1345.96 crores. Its overseas tally stands at a huge 285.25 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 1631.21 crore gross.

With a total of 1631.21 crore gross in three weeks, Pushpa 2 is on track to comfortably enter the 1700 crore club in the next few days. However, it seems that it won’t be able to surpass Baahubali 2’s 1800 crore gross in the lifetime run.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Pushpa 2:

India net- 1140.65 crores

India gross- 1345.96 crores

Overseas gross- 285.25 crores

Worldwide gross- 1631.21 crores

For the unversed, the first installment, Pushpa: The Rise, did a business of 353.24 crore gross globally. If compared, the Pushpa sequel has earned a 361.78% higher collection.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

