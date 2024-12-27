Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is unstoppable at ticket windows and is currently giving all new releases a run for their money. It dominated the box office on Christmas despite films like Varun Dhawan’s Baby John, Mufasa: The Lion King, and other fresh releases running in theatres. Now, in the latest development, the film has surpassed the lifetime collection of Yash’s KGF Chapter 2, which was a big hit in Nepal. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Sukumar-directed film has been in theatres for over twenty days, but it is still showing no signs of exhaustion. In India, it has already broken almost every record and raised the bar too high for upcoming Indian films. Internationally, it is enjoying a record-breaking record in several territories, one of which is Nepal.

In the past few years, the market for Indian films in Nepal has increased significantly. Going by a track record in the past, it is observed that big commercial entertainers enjoy a huge audience base in the country. Indian biggies like RRR, Baahubali 2, RRR, and Pathaan performed really well there. Now, even Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has joined the list.

Pushpa 2 registered a fantastic start in Nepal, and now, according to the latest update, it has amassed a huge 24.75 crore NPR (Nepalese rupee) at the box office in 20 days. With this, the film has crossed the lifetime collection KGF Chapter 2 (20 crore NPR).

In other news, the Allu Arjun starrer has already crossed the 1600 crore mark at the worldwide box office and is cruising towards the 1700 crore mark. Speaking about the Hindi-dubbed version, it stands close to 990 crore gross, and very soon, it’ll enter the 1000 crore club globally, thus becoming the first dubbed film from the South to score 1000 crores.

