Upendra’s UI saw some push yesterday, but it was to a very limited extent. If not jump, we can say that the film maintained its collections on steady lines on Christmas. After a good start at the Indian box office, the film failed to show an upward trend over the weekend. Now, on weekdays, there’s a steady pattern, but the overall collection isn’t that good. Keep reading for a detailed day 6 report!

The Kannada sci-fi dystopian action entertainer received mostly positive reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it is enjoying favorable word-of-mouth. However, the response hasn’t been on the expected lines at ticket windows. One reason could be that the overall setup of the film isn’t completely appealing to a larger section of the audience.

After earning 18.60 crores during the opening weekend, UI fell up to 2.17 crores on Monday. On Tuesday, it remained stable, and 2.15 crores came in. On day 6, due to Christmas, there was some jump as 2.48 crores came in. Including this, the domestic total stands at 25.40 crore net at the Indian box office.

Besides the underwhelming response at ticket windows, UI also saw a dent in its show count yesterday due to the release of Kiccha Sudeep’s Max, which impacted the film’s overall collection.

UI’s collection breakdown:

Day 1- 7 crores

Day 2- 5.60 crores

Day 3- 6 crores

Day 4- 2.17 crores

Day 5- 2.15 crores

Day 6- 2.48 crores

Total- 25.40 crores

The Upendra starrer is reportedly made on a budget of over 60 crores. Compared to such a cost, the film’s performance isn’t up to the mark, and it seems that it will fall short of recovering the budget through domestic earnings. So, things aren’t looking bright for the Sandalwood biggie.

Meanwhile, UI is already the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2024. It surpassed Martin’s 22 crores.

