The Malayalam action-thriller flick Rifle Club has been doing well at the box office. The movie is mounted at a modest budget of below 10 crores and in accordance with the same, it has been witnessing a decent run. Let us take look at the box office performance of the movie on its 7th day.

Rifle Club Box Office Collection Day 7

On its 7th day, the Vijayaraghavan starrer saw an impressive growth of almost 51%. The movie earned 1.29 crores on its 7th day when it comes to the day-wise collection whereas it had garnered only 85 lakhs in its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 8.14 crore. At the same time, the gross collection stands at 9.60 crores. The movie has earned around 3.65 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now stands at 13.25 crores. The film opened to positive reviews from the critics and masses alike. The film seems to be receiving a positive word of mouth which is giving a gradual boost to the collection.

Rifle Club is now inching towards 14 crores. The Vijayaraghavan starrer has already managed to impress with its India net collection of 8.14 crores with its less than 10 crores budget. The movie however will face a stiff competition with movies like Barroz, UI and Viduthalai Part 2. It has to continue witnessing a steady graph to get the success verdict at the box office.

About The Movie

Apart from Vijayaraghava, Rifle Club also stars Anurag Kashyap, Dileesh Pothan, Vani Vishwanath and Hanumankind in the lead roles. The film has been directed by Aashiq Abu. The music has been composed by Rex Vijayan.

