The Malayalam film industry truly reigned supreme this year, and the winning streak continues. This week, we saw two Mollywood releases, Marco and Rifle Club, both of which are doing well at the box office. Let us take a look at the box office performance of Vijayaraghavan on its fourth day.

Rifle Club Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4

On its 4th day, the Vijayaraghavan starrer has earned 1.78 crore. This is a good 36.92% increase from its 3rd-day collections, wherein it had earned 1.3 crore. The film opened at 1.15 crore. At the same time, it had earned 1.05 crore on its second day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 6.23 crore. The movie earned around 2 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the film now stands at 8.23 crores. It is now inching towards 9 crores. The film also opened with positive reviews from the fans and critics alike. It is also reflected in the collection.

Rifle Club Witnesses A Solid Run

According to reports, the Vijayaraghavan starrer is mounted at less than 10 crores. It is doing quite well for that. If this positive word of mouth continues, the film might easily cross 10 crores by this week. However, the movie faces a stiff competition from the Unni Mukundan starrer Marco. The collections will also be affected after Mohanlal’s Barroz releases on Wednesday (December 25).

About Rifle Club

Apart from Vijayaraghavan, Rifle Club also stars Dileesh Pothan, Vani Vishwanath, and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Aashiq Abu. The music has been composed by Rex Vijayan, Neha Nair and Yakzan Gary Pereira.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

