Vijay Sethupathi and Soori’s Viduthalai 2 had another good day at the Indian box office as there was an upward trend. On Friday, a solid start was registered, with a collection witnessing a growth of 97.40% from the predecessor’s opening of 3.85 crores. With the backing of a strong cast and the sequel buzz, the film was expected to show a healthy jump on day 2, but that didn’t happen. There was some growth, but it was very limited. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Kollywood crime thriller earned 7.60 crores on day 1. On the second day, it started well, with an occupancy of 25% for morning shows in Tamil. There was a surge in the afternoon, and occupancy went up to 38%. The evening shows had a negligible jump, and occupancy remained similar. However, the night occupancy made the difference with 60-61% occupancy. Telugu shows were decent, with an average occupancy of around 19%.

With good support from the home state of Tamil Nadu, Viduthalai 2 earned 7.80 crores on day 2. This is a jump of just 2.63% compared to the opening day’s 7.60 crores. Considering the film’s merits and the sequel buzz, the collection was expected to hit the 10 crore mark, but that didn’t happen. Still, it is heading for a solid opening weekend.

After 2 days, Viduthalai 2 stands at 15.40 crore net (including Tamil and Telugu versions) at the Indian box office.

Viduthalai’s day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1- 7.60

Day 2- 7.80

Total- 15.40

Reportedly, this Vetrimaaran directorial is made on a budget of 35 crores. So, if we compare the budget and the collection, we can see that the film has already recovered 44% of the total budget. In the long run, it is set to be a big box office success.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: UI Box Office Collection Day 2: Sees A Drop Of 7% But Set To Register #1 Opening Weekend For Sandalwood In 2024

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News