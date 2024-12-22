The Lion King is one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, and it was possible because of all the love it received across the globe, including India. However, its sequel/prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King, which hit the screens this Friday, is failing to create the same magic as the 2019 blockbuster. It only scored lower than the predecessor’s release day gross, and the numbers are lower on its Day 2 as well. Scroll below for more.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Mahesh Babu, several Indian superstars have lent their voices to the film’s characters across languages. The Hindi cast is led by SRK in the role of Mufasa. AbRam joined the cast this time as the young Mufasa, and Aryan Khan returned as Simba. In the Tamil version, Arjun Das played the titular character, and in Telugu, it is the charming Mahesh Babu.

Mufasa: The Lion King came out in the cinemas this Friday and collected less than 2019’s The Lion King opening day collection; according to reports, Mufasa scored 13.70 crores in India on its Day 2. For the unversed, it collected only 9 crores on its release day, which is way lower than the 2019 movie’s 11.06 crores opening day collection.

The Disney movie has collected 22.70 crores in two days in India. Meanwhile, The Lion King collected 19.15 crores on the second day of its release, bringing its two-day cume to 30.21 crores in India. The film is also struggling in the US and is expected to earn lower than the projected debut weekend.

In India, Mufasa: The Lion King will be suffering because of Pushpa 2, which has spread like wildfire and overshadowed every release. The Disney movie already has weak legs, and soon, Baby John will be released to give further competition to the animated feature. It will lose more screens after Varun Dhawan’s movie is released.

Meanwhile, in the US, the movie has collected an underwhelming $13.3 million on the opening day and is predicted to land below the exhibitor’s projected range of $47-$52 million. It is now eyeing a debut between $33 and $37 million in North America, therefore losing the #1 spot to Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Red One Box Office (North America): Experiences The Biggest Drop & Might Exit The Theatres Before Hitting $100M!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News