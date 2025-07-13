Akshay Kumar led Housefull 5 will not be able to enter the 200 crore club in India. However, it has managed to clock 300 crore+ at the worldwide box office. The comedy thriller has seemingly concluded its theatrical run, and will miss out on beating Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

How much did Housefull 5 earn in India?

In 35 days, Housefull 5 minted 198.41 crore net at the Indian box office. There are ample options at the ticket windows, including Maa, Metro In Dino, Sitaare Zameen Par, Maalik, and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. The competition seemed to have thrown Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial out of theatres, as there has been no update on collections since the last two days.

Housefull 5 will conclude its Indian run as the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It is only behind Chhaava (615.39 crores).

Housefull 5 Overseas Earnings

At the international box office too, Housefull 5 is the second Bollywood grosser of 2025. With an overseas lifetime of 69.60 crore gross, Akshay Kumar starrer is again only behind Chhaava (100.90 crore gross).

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par was expected to surpass it, but the sports comedy-drama concluded its international run at around 57 crore gross.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

Combining both the regions, the worldwide total of Housefull 5 surges to 303.72 crores. It is the first film in the franchise to have entered the 300 crore club. The journey could have continued for longer had their been less competition at the domestic box office.

Akshay Kumar also missed out on another massive feat as H5 failed to beat Thugs Of Hindostan at the worldwide box office. Aamir Khan’s 2018 dud had wrapped up its global lifetime at 304.95 crores. The feat has been missed by only 1.23 crores.

Housefull 5 Worldwide Box Office Summary

Budget: 225 crores

India net: 198.41 crores

India gross: 234.12 crores

Budget recovery: 88.18%

Overseas gross: 69.60 crores

Worldwide gross: 303.72 crores

Verdict: Losing

