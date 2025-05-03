Vicky Kaushal‘s Chhaava has finally left theatres after pulling in astonishing numbers, both in India and overseas. Being a historic film, it garnered attention in the pre-release phase, but no one was ready for the fury it unleashed after hitting the theatres. After breaking multiple records week after week, the magnum opus has closed its worldwide box office journey on a high. Keep reading for a closing collection report!

Reception of the film

The Bollywood historical drama based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in key roles, was theatrically released on February 14, 2025. Upon its release, the film received mixed to positive reviews from critics. While Vicky and Akshaye’s performances were praised, some criticised other aspects like direction and music.

However, Chhaava fared brilliantly among the ticket-buying audience due to its sentiment. The emotional quotient and the climax drew the audience to the theatres in large numbers.

Chhaava makes fantastic returns!

Backed by superb buzz on the ground level and strong word-of-mouth, Chhaava had an unbelievable run for almost 80 days. After the arrival of Raid 2, it finally moved out of theatres by ending its glorious run at 615.39 crore net at the Indian box office. It currently stands as the third highest-grossing Hindi film in history after Pushpa 2 (836.09 crore net) and Stree 2 (627.50 crore net).

Reportedly, it was made on a budget of 130 crores. Against this, it made 615.39 crores, thus enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 485.39 crores. Calculated further, it equals a smashing 373.37% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a super duper-hit verdict.

Grosses over 800 crores globally!

In India, Chhaava grossed 726.16 crores. Overseas, too, it exceeded expectations by miles and amassed 100.90 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, it ended its worldwide box office journey by earning 827.06 crores. With this, it holds the top spot as the highest-grossing Indian historical period drama.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 615.39 crores

India gross- 726.16 crores

Overseas gross- 100.90 crores

Worldwide gross- 827.06 crores

