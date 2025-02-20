Lately, the most deserving Bollywood actors are getting their due. One such amazing actor is Akshaye Khanna, who is enjoying Chhaava’s stupendous success. While the film features Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Akshaye is also garnering all the attention due to his intriguing act of Aurangzeb. Apart from proving his versatility as usual, the actor is also silently achieving milestones at the Indian box office.

Fantastic run in the post-COVID era

Many A-listers have struggled in the post-COVID era, but Akshaye has managed to stay in the positive limelight due to his track record. Though he isn’t playing the lead roles anymore, his script choice ensures he gets meaty and important roles. In that way, one can’t deny the veteran Bollywood actor’s contribution to the film’s success.

Known for being extremely choosy, Akshaye Khanna has been involved in only two theatrical releases post-COVID. One is Drishyam 2, and the other is Chhaava. As we all know, Drishyam 2 was a massive success at the Indian box office, amassing well over 200 crore in net collection. Now, with Chhaava, he has another 200 crore net grosser in his kitty.

Akshaye Khanna is ready for a hat-trick?

After scoring two double centuries with Drishyam 2 and Chhaava, Akshaye Khanna will make noise with his upcoming magnum opus. Here, we are talking about Dhurandhar, which is led by Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is currently in the filming stage, and going by online leaks, it seems that Dhar and the team are cooking something big.

Dhurandhar looks like a winner and has every chance of smashing big numbers at the Indian box office. It might easily earn 200 crores, giving Akshaye his third consecutive 200 crore net grosser. If it happens, it will be a commendable feat for the actor.

More about Akshaye’s next film

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, Dhurandhar also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in key roles. It is an espionage thriller inspired by the real events of the Indian intelligence agencies’ golden era.

