Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse, starring Mammootty in the lead role, has failed to live up to expectations. It was a non-performer right from the opening day, and things didn’t change at all after a slow start. As a result, the film has emerged as a huge disaster for the Mollywood legend. For him, it’s his second consecutive failure at the worldwide box office after Turbo’s underwhelming run. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception of the film

The Malayalam mystery comedy thriller was theatrically released on January 23. It opened to mixed reviews from critics. While its surprise elements and performances were praised, Gautham Vasudev Menon’s direction was criticized. Among the ticket-buying audience, too, it fared with mixed word-of-mouth, which restricted its growth at ticket windows.

Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse at the worldwide box office

Both domestically and internationally, Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse failed to make any mark. The film was almost dead after the opening week, and it just kept the scoreboard ticking. Now, as per the final update, it wrapped up its run at 9.35 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, its gross domestic collection stands at 11.03 crores.

In the overseas market, Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse earned a dismal 9 crore gross in the lifetime run. Combining this with the Indian gross, the film closed its worldwide box office run by earning 20.03 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown of the film:

India net- 9.35 crores

India gross- 11.03 crores

Overseas gross- 9 crores

Worldwide gross- 20.03 crores

Another failure for Mammootty!

Last year, Mammootty’s Turbo turned out to be a losing affair due to its huge cost. Now, once again, despite a moderate cost, Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse has turned out to be a failure at the box office. So, it’s the second consecutive blow for the Malayalam superstar after Turbo.

