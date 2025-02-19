Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s musical fantasy, Wicked, made headlines with its box office performance going head-to-head against multiple biggies when it came out. Its biggest competition was Moana 2, and Wicked often bested the Disney animation. It has now reached the last leg of its theatrical run and might leave the theatres soon. It has achieved several milestones and was consistently compared to Frozen 2’s tallies, and it seems the 2024 release will fail to surpass the Frozen sequel and achieve a notable feat. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie received excellent ratings from critics and audiences, becoming one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of last year worldwide. The musical fantasy won the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. It has also received ten nominations at the 97th Academy Awards. However, director Jon M Chu’s not being nominated in the Best Director category was highly criticized.

Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked collected $247K on its 13th three-day weekend, a drop of -59.4% from last weekend. At the same point in time, Frozen 2 had raked in $848K. It is now $3.1 million behind Frozen 2 at this point in their runs.

The musical fantasy has hit a $472.4 million cume in the United States, and the report further mentioned that it might earn $272 million to $275 million depending on whether it wins the Oscars and returns to theatres.

For now, Wicked is poised to end its theatrical run, staying behind Frozen 2’s domestic haul of $477.37 million. Jon M Chu’s movie is currently the 26th highest-grossing film of all time in the United States. It might not be able to surpass Frozen 2’s domestic haul and enter the top 25 highest-grossing films of all time in the US.

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, the movie saw a hike of +27.2% on Monday, Presidents’ Day, from last Monday, collecting $77,105. Wicked has collected $255.32 million overseas; therefore, the worldwide cume has collected $727.80 million so far. It also surpassed Dune 2’s global haul to become the 5th highest-grossing movie of last year worldwide.

Wicked is also available on digital platforms.

