It has been done officially! Ne Zha 2 has accomplished the unimaginable task of surpassing Inside Out 2’s magnificent haul as the highest-grossing animation of all time. It might even become the first animation to achieve an interesting feat, and dethroning Avatar as the highest-grossing movie of all time seems possible for the Chinese animated feature. Scroll below for more.

The Ne Zha sequel has been rampaging at the Chinese box office with its out-of-the-world performance. Although the festivities might have ended in China, the film’s collections are higher than any movie ever collected from a single market. It surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens $936 million US haul in just 11 days to become the highest-grossing film of all time in a single market. It kept demonstrating its power at the box office, and in the US, it became the highest-grossing Chinese movie ever with a limited release in its opening weekend.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Ne Zha 2 collected a solid $22.9 million over 220K screenings on Tuesday, registering the biggest third Tuesday in a single market ever, with a drop of -65.4% drop from last Tuesday. As of yesterday, the sequel collected $1.69 billion globally, including $1.68 billion in China alone and in 21 days only. The report also mentioned that it clocked in $4.6 million in pre-sales for today, its fourth Wednesday.

The Times of India report stated that China’s state news agency Xinhua, citing ticketing platform Maoyan, reported on Tuesday that the Ne Zha sequel had collected more than 12.319 billion yuan, which is an estimated $1.72 billion. Therefore, it is more than Inside Out 2’s $1.7 billion haul, which was released last year.

Ne Zha 2 is now the highest-grossing animated feature of all time. It has become the third highest-grossing movie post-COVID and the eighth highest-grossing film ever globally. It could even be the first animation to cross the $2 billion mark worldwide and challenge Avatar’s $2.9 billion haul to become the highest-grossing movie ever.

The story follows after the catastrophe; although the souls of Nezha and Aobing were saved, their bodies would soon be shattered. Taiyi Zhenren planned to use the seven-colored lotus to rebuild their bodies.

Ne Zha 2 was released on January 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Worldwide Box Office: Less Than $1M Away From Becoming The 10th Highest-Grossing Film Of 2024

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News