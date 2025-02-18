Barry Jenkins’ Mufasa: The Lion King is still achieving new milestones at the box office despite being in cinemas for over one and a half months. The movie makes its digital debut today. It has beaten the global haul of Men in Black 3 and Ice Age: The Melt Down to achieve a new remarkable feat. Keep scrolling for the details.

MIB 3, starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, is the final installment in the original trilogy. The movie also features Josh Brolin, Jemaine Clement, Michael Stuhlbarg, Bill Hader, and Emma Thompson in supporting roles. It was released in 2012 and follows Agent J, who must go back in time to prevent the assassination of his partner Agent K, the fallout of which threatens the safety of Earth.

Will Smith’s Men in Black 3 collected $179.02 million in the US and $654.21 million worldwide. Meanwhile, Ice Age: The Melt Down, the second film in the Ice Age film series, collected $195.33 million in the US and a solid $667.09 million worldwide. Now, Mufasa: The Lion King has surpassed them with its latest global box office collection to enter the top 100 highest-grossing sequels of all time list.

According to The Numbers [via Collider], Mufasa: The Lion King has occupied the #99 spot in that list and is expected to surpass Star Wars Ep. II: Attack of the Clones to move up a spot. For the unversed, Mufasa collected a strong $5.8 million on its 9th weekend from the international markets, taking the overseas cume to $445.5 million. It collected $4.2 million in the US, and its domestic gross is $241.80 million. Therefore, the animated feature’s worldwide cume has reached the $687.30 million mark. It will cross the $700 million milestone this weekend or even before that.

Mufasa: The Lion King will make its digital debut today. The film was released in theatres on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Captain America: Brave New World China Box Office: Scores An Underwhelming Debut Weekend As It Gets Badly Affected By Negative WOM!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News