Captain America: Brave New World had a good start in China during pre-sales, but the film kept declining after its release. Negative word-of-mouth is affecting it. The film features fresh faces and an interesting cameo, which was entirely unexpected. Scroll below for more.

The film might have underperformed in several parts of the world, as the international opening number came below the projected number. The critics might not have been much impressed by this fourth Captain America movie, but the audience has given it 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, which might help boost the box office performance in the upcoming days. It will cross a huge milestone soon at the global box office.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Captain America: Brave New World collected $1.7 million only on Sunday, seeing a harsh decline of –49.4% from Saturday across over 31K screenings. It has lost -17K from Saturday. The MCU movie registers a $10.6 million three-day opening weekend. It was predicted to score between $10 million and $12 million in its three-day weekend in China.

Captain America 4 has a lower rating on Douban, dropping from 5.4 to 5.3, which is lower than Captain Marvel’s 5.5 stars. It has collected $61K in pre-sales for Monday when it will play across over 31K screenings.

The film collected $88.5 million during its opening weekend, followed by $11.5 million on Monday. It has, therefore, hit the $100 million mark in the US in four days. Captain America 4 has collected $92.4 million overseas, and adding that to the domestic gross, the film’s worldwide cume stands at the $192.4 million mark. It reportedly was made on a budget of $180 million or more.

Captain America: Brave New World is now running in theatres, and it was released on February 14. Check out our review of the MCU flick here.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

