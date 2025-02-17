Captain America: Brave New World’s opening weekend verdict at the box office is out, and it has passed. The film exceeded the industry’s projections, scoring more than the predicted range. It has also beaten Fifty Shades of Grey’s opening weekend collection to achieve the notable feat for February releases. Keep scrolling for more.

The film, which features Anthony Mackie in the titular role, received mixed reviews from critics. Its CinemaScore rating is also worse than some of the other MCU movies, as it has gotten a B-. It was made on a reported budget of $180 million. On the other hand, Fifty Shades of Grey was the first film in the erotic franchise starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. It was released in 2015 and directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Captain America: Brave New World collected $88.5 million in its three-day weekend. It surpassed The First Avenger’s $65.1 million debut but stayed under The Winter Soldier’s $95 million and Civil War’s $179.1 million opening weekend. It collected a strong $40 million on Friday, its opening day, including $12 million previews.

Captain America 4 collected $21 million on Sunday and $11.5 million on Monday, thus crossing the $100 million mark in North America. It registered the fourth-biggest three-day opening ever for February, beating Fifty Shades of Grey’s $85.2 million. Here are the new top five biggest debuts for February at the US box office.

5. Fifty Shades of Grey – $85.2 million

4. Captain America: Brave New World – $88.5 million

3. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – $106.1 million

2. Deadpool – $132.4 million

1. Black Panther – $202 million

However, in the overseas regions, the movie came below the projections, scoring only a $92.4 million five-day international opening over 53 markets. Allied to the domestic gross, the film’s worldwide three-day weekend was $180.9 million. Adding Monday’s domestic gross to the collection, the global number has reached the $192.4 million mark, as per Box Office Mojo’s tally. It reportedly opened in 4,105 theatres in the US.

Captain America: Brave New World, starring Anthony Mackie, is the 4th film in the Captain America franchise, and it was released on February 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Worldwide Box Office: Inches Closer To Beating Venom: The Last Dance’s $475M+ & Achieve A Remarkable Feat

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News