Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is clinging on to the ground with its everything and is set to surpass Tom Hardy starrer Venom: The Last Dance to achieve a notable feat before leaving the theatres. The film had a great start at the US box office and kept growing steadily worldwide, but Mufasa: The Lion King did better. Scroll below for the deets.

A few days back, Sonic 3 surpassed Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix‘s $467.84 million global haul to become the action star’s third highest-grossing of all time. It is also among Jim Carrey’s highest-grossing films. The action-adventure flick has the potential to become Carrey’s biggest hit by surpassing his Bruce Almighty. The comedy movie collected $485 million in its global run.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 collected $855K on its 9th three-day weekend, experiencing a harsh drop of 52.1% from the previous weekend. It lost a massive number of 1128 theatres last Friday and is playing in just 933 theatres. It has now reached the $234.5 million cume in the United States.

Sonic 3 is reportedly eyeing a $235 million to $237 million run in the US. The film is on track to surpass Venom: The Last Dance’s worldwide haul. For the uninitiated, the superhero movie is the 10th highest-grossing film of 2024, collecting $139.75 million in North America. Venom 3’s global haul is $478.88 million, the lowest in the Venom franchise.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has collected $240.36 million at the international box office, and allied to the domestic, the film’s worldwide cume has reached the $474.86 million mark. Sonic 3 is around $4 million away from surpassing Venom: The Last Dance and becoming the 10th highest-grossing film of 2024. It has been doing a commendable job at the box office since the film has been made available on digital platforms.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

