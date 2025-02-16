Ne Zha 2 opened in the United States on Friday as a limited release, but the film has already made history with its collection at the box office in China. It is the highest-grossing film of all time in a single market. The animated feature has crossed the $1.5 billion mark, surpassing the global hauls of The Avengers, Furious 7, and Top Gun: Maverick. It also beat Barbie and Frozen 2’s lifetime collections at the worldwide box office. It is now set to beat Inside Out 2 and take the crown of the highest-grossing animation of all time. Keep scrolling for more.

The Ne Zha sequel is unstoppable and a complete beast at the box office. It also showed outstanding performance on its opening day at the US box office. Despite releasing only in 660 theatres in the US, the film grossed a solid $3 million on its release day, almost close to what Ne Zha had collected in its entire run. The first film, which came out in 2019, collected $3.7 million in the US.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Ne Zha 2 crossed $1.5 billion in just eighteen days and in a single market. It has beaten Barbie and Frozen 2’s $1.45 billion and surpassed Top Gun: Maverick’s $1.5 billion, Furious 7, and The Avengers’ $1.52 billion as the 11th highest-grossing film ever. The animated feature collected a spectacular $108.5 million on its third Saturday.

The Chinese animation registered the biggest 3rd Saturday in a single market, going up by +26.9% from last Saturday, with over 239K screenings. Therefore, the Ne Zha sequel has hit the $1.55 billion cume in just 18 days. It collected $30.3 million in pre-sales for today, its 3rd Sunday. It will cross the $1.6 billion mark today.

On Monday, Ne Zha 2 will officially surpass The Lion King and Jurassic World’s $1.67 billion haul, followed by Inside Out 2’s $1.7 billion collection, becoming the highest-grossing animation of all time worldwide. The animated feature will also become the 3rd highest-grossing movie post-COVID and the 8th highest-grossing movie ever worldwide. It has been making and breaking records with its collections every day. With its $2.9 billion haul, even James Cameron‘s Avatar seems to be in danger of losing its title of highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office.

Nne Zha 2 was released in the theatres on January 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

