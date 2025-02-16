The MCU movies are widely loved by the Indian audience, and they eagerly await them. However, things have been rough for MCU movies, and the fans have become skeptical of their choices. Captain America: Brave New World started with an underwhelming collection at the Indian box office, but it declined further on Day 2. Keep scrolling for more.

The film is also facing tough competition at the Chinese box office as it is facing the local juggernaut, Ne Zha. It opened with negative word-of-mouth in China, and reactions are also lukewarm in India. Another big reason is Vicky Kaushal’s historical drama, Chhava. The Bollywood movie is trending at the cinemas. The MCU movie features Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Thunderbolt Ross, aka Red Hulk, despite that it lacks lustre.

Captain America: Brave New World opened in Indian cinemas on Valentine’s Day, the same day as in the United States. It recorded an underwhelming opening day number of 4.5 crore net, which is more than 47% less than the last Captain America movie. Chris Evans-led Civil War was released in 2016, featuring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, aka Falcon. In this movie, Mackie takes the lead, becomes Captain America, and tries to shoulder the responsibilities people expect him to take.

Although Mackie shines as the new Captain America, Indian fans still hesitate to give him the same love they did for Evans. Therefore, the film saw a sharp decline of over 11% on Day 2. It collected 4 crore net at the Indian box office, taking the two-day cume of the MCU flick to 8.5 crore net, which was collected by Captain America: Civil War on the opening day. The movie is currently eyeing an opening weekend below 15 crore.

In the United States, Captain America 4 has collected $40 million on its release day. It is expected to exceed the industry’s projection in the US. Captain America: Brave New World was released in the theatres on February 14.

