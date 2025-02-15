Captain America: Brave New World is the fourth installment in the Captain America franchise, and Anthony Mackie plays the titular role for the first time. The movie is poised to earn more than Captain America: The First Avenger. Amid that, let’s look at the Rotten Tomatoes scores of all four films. Scroll below for more.

The first film in the series was led by Chirs Evans, and he played the role till Avengers: Endgame. It was released in 2011. Evans’ Cap, Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk formed the OG Avengers. They made the Marvel Studios one of the highest-grossing studios. Evans was cast in the role for three Captain America movies and three Avengers movies.

Captain America: Brave New World is a continuation of the Disney+ miniseries Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with Anthony Mackie accepting his new role as Captain America. According to reports, the latest film was made on a reported budget of $180 million or more. The critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes is also not in favor of the film by Julius Onah.

Captain America Movies Ranked On Rotten Tomatoes

Captain America: Brave New World

Tomatometer- 50%

Popcornmeter – 79%

Critics Consensus reads, “Anthony Mackie capably takes up Cap’s mantle and shield, but Brave New World is too routine and overstuffed with uninteresting easter eggs to feel like a worthy standalone adventure for this new Avengers leader.”

Captain America: The First Avenger

Tomatometer – 80%

Popcornmeter – 75%

The critics said some nice things about the movie, such as, “With plenty of pulpy action, a pleasantly retro vibe, and a handful of fine performances, Captain America is solidly old-fashioned blockbuster entertainment.”

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Tomatometer – 90%

Popcornmeter – 92%

It is one of the most appreciated by the people as they read, “Suspenseful and politically astute, Captain America: The Winter Soldier is a superior entry in the Avengers canon and is sure to thrill Marvel diehards.”

Captain America: Civil War

Tomatometer – 90%

Popcornmeter – 89%

The critics’ consensus is that “Captain America: Civil War begins the next wave of Marvel movies with an action-packed superhero blockbuster boasting a decidedly non-cartoonish plot and the courage to explore thought-provoking themes.”

Chris Evans generated a huge fanbase with his portrayal of Steve Rogers, the OG Captain in the MCU. While Anthony Mackie is being appreciated for his performance, he still has a long way to go to establish the same fanbase, but this is a start.

Captain America: Brave New World, which was released in theatres on February 14, is reportedly targeting a debut that surpasses The First Avengers’ $65.05 million opening weekend with a projected $80 million to $90 million debut.

