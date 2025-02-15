At the start of this year, it was revealed that Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler had broken up after almost three years together. Though it was stated that things between them just fizzled out, fans aren’t very convinced about the reasoning. This is why the sudden breakup has been discussed online.

Meanwhile, a new report has now alleged that things between them started getting sour due to his growing popularity in Hollywood, rising career, and cultural clashes between the model and the actor. Here’s what we know about the same and why there was recurring friction between the duo.

Exploring The Alleged Reason Behind Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler’s Break-Up

According to Life & Style Magazine, Austin Butler’s career trajectory has been on the rise for the last couple of years with the roles he has been doing. “The insane amount of attention he attracts wherever he goes” was apparently one of the reasons his romance with Kaia hit a big roadblock on the way.

A source told the portal, “Even though Kaia is from a famous family, she can blend in and be anonymous when she wants to,” which is not really possible for Austin since he starred in Elvis. He loves a good time and can drink anybody he knows under the table,” and the two also faced a “culture clash” since they supposedly come from “different worlds.”

The “big culture difference between how they were brought up” was allegedly a big deal between the two. Even though they tried to wade through it, eventually it just wasn’t possible. “Everyone is being realistic about the fact that he’s way more invested in his career than he is in this relationship” due to the hard work and deviation he has put into his work, as per the source.

Having grown up in a not-so-rich background, he put in a lot of effort to get to where he is and is desperate to keep going and not stop for anything and anyone. To add to it, “He’s enjoying his popularity. He loves being a bad boy, and he’s not going to change that anytime soon,” referring to his behavior.

The source added, “Everybody who knew them as a couple could see that even though they looked amazing together, it was a bad match.” In conclusion, “Physical chemistry only gets you so far,” claimed the insider. For the unversed, Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler first sparked romance rumors towards the end of 2021 and later made plenty of red-carpet appearances together.

