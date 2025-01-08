Another couple has reportedly joined the list of divorces and breakups. Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber are alleged to have broken up after more than three years together. The model and the actor are said to have split at the end of 2024. The duo once sparked a few engagement rumors, but it looks like their time together has reached an end.

Kaia and Austin went public with their relationship a few months after they were first linked together. Here’s what we know about their breakup and how things are between them now that they’ve allegedly split.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber’s Break Up

As per TMZ, the couple has parted ways, but things between them are still amicable. Their romance did not end on a bad note; it “just simply ran its course after a good three years together,” per the portal. Questions about their relationship first arose when the Gerber family went on a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, but Austin was missing from the vacation, which caught eyeballs.

Kaia was seen enjoying the holidays with her mother Cindy Crawford and father Rande Gerber. Her brother, Presley Gerber, was also present on vacation with his girlfriend, Isabella Jones. Austin was thus also expected to be present at the getaway, but his absence definitely raised questions about whether things between the two were alright or the young duo had parted ways.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Relationship Timeline

For the unversed, Kaia and Austin started dating back in 2021 and were spotted on yoga sessions and hangouts. They made their carpet debut in March 2022 and followed it up with a string of public appearances including the Golden Globes where they were spotted kissing and being all smiley.

In 2023, the two were spotted with Kaia’s parents as the four grabbed lunch and dinner together. Austin and Kaia were reported to be quite serious and in love at the time. Reports of their engagement also surfaced at the time but nothing came out of it. During an interview with WSJ Magazine, the model also spoke about wanting to keep their relationship more private.

“Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible,” she told the portal. With Austin being absent from Kaia’s recent family getaway and the TMZ report, one can understand that the couple are no longer together. For those not aware, Kaia has dated Euphoria and The Kissing Booth fame Jacob Elordi.

On the other hand, Austin has previously dated Vanessa Hudgens, who is known for portraying Gabriella Montez in High School Musical. The two were together for eight long years before it was announced they had split.

