A few years ago, not many in the American music industry knew of Bad Bunny. Now, the rapper has cemented his position and made a name for himself with his music and the Internet’s interest in his personal life, specifically his romance with Kendall Jenner. He was spotted with the supermodel two years ago, and the duo dated each other before breaking up.

They got back together but have reportedly split again. Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Ocasio, released his sixth studio album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, on January 5. The record focuses on aspects of his life, including his culture, his Puerto Rican heritage, and his personal life. Here’s what he said about the songs on the album potentially being about Kendall.

Is Bad Bunny’s New Album About His Breakup From Kendall Jenner?

During a conversation with Time Magazine, Benito spoke about how his album is about his stardom and popularity, thoughts about politics, grief over losing a lover, nostalgia for his childhood, and more. He claimed that it represents “a completely different vibe from what any other artist has done” and is an ode to his roots and a sound that defines who he is.

Some of the songs on the album talk about waiting for a text or phone call, realizing that a relationship was over, and trying to get over what could have been with a lover. In a song, he wishes he had kissed, hugged, and taken more pictures of a person who is not in his life anymore. He said, “I have written songs inspired by people that people don’t have a f-cking clue who they are.” Bad Bunny did not specify who any of the songs he wrote were about. He also did not mention the name Kendall Jenner.

The singer added, “The meaning of the song can vary in many things, like the absence of a person who is no longer with you, or a love.” He stated that some of the songs are about things “that are no longer there.” Benito also pointed out that sometimes, one can be nostalgic and sentimental. Other times, the same person can snap out of it and enjoy different things.

Benny Blanco On Finding Happiness In Life After Grief

The 40-year-old mentioned a few things that make him happy, including playing dominoes with his grandparents, being at home in Puerto Rico, and hanging out with his family and group. Bad Bunny mused, “That is a reason to be happy, to be content.” His previous album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, was released in 2023 and also had references to Kendall.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Gal Gadot Hid Her Pregnancy While Filming Wonder Woman To Keep Things Equal On Set

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News