Did Exes Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Re-kindle Their Romance After Met-Gala 2024? Here’s The Truth?

Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny rekindling their romance after Met Gala 2024? It looks like it! The supermodel and the singer were rumored to have been dating since February 2023, and reports of their split came around December 2023. But it looks like old loves die-hard. The two were seen cozying up at the Met Gala after-party, sparking rumors of their romance again. Here’s what we know!

The Met Gala 2024 is all anyone can talk about. From the glam to the dresses, fans worldwide were hooked to the screens. And it looks like the red carpet is not the only thing that has gotten people’s tongues wagging. The after-party had a different vibe, and the stars churned out more fresh looks for the after-party. But the Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner reunion has captured everyone’s attention.

To get the reunion details, you must know the timeline of Kendall and Bad Bunny’s relationship. The couple sparked romance rumors in February 2023, with Jenner reportedly liking how Bad Bunny was different from other men she had dated. By March 2023, they had been caught kissing on camera and fully making out in public by April 2023. In May 2023, the couple attended the Met Gala together, officially announcing their relationship to the public.

Bad Bunny and Jenner maintained as much privacy as possible in their relationship despite their semi-public romance. However, by July 2023, reports surfaced indicating that the couple was becoming more serious.

Unfortunately, Bad Bunny and Jenner’s romance didn’t last. According to reports, the couple separated in December 2023.

Are Bad Bunny and Jenner calling it quits permanently? Following photos of the couple after the 2024 Met Gala, fans hope for reconciliation. At a Met Gala afterparty, the ex-couples were spotted sitting beside each other, grinning and chatting. Jenner appeared to lean in close to Bad Bunny, indicating that they still had an attraction for each other.

Fans were left with the impression that Jenner and Bad Bunny would reconcile when the time was right. There “isn’t any negativity between them, and they still want the best for one another,” the source added.

So, does this mean that the ex-partners have reconciled? So far, neither Bad Bunny nor Jenner has addressed the rumors. However, many fans hope to stay in touch after meeting at the star-studded event.

