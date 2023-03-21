Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny, who is rumoured to be dating supermodel Kendall Jenner, has run into a problem with one of his ex-lovers. The 29-year-old crooner is facing a lawsuit from Carliz De La Cruz Hernández. Bad Bunny is one of the hottest artistes right now on the planet and the lawsuit against him seems to be targeting his music.

The Grammy award winning rapper is being sued for a whopping $40million by his ex-girlfriend. The lawsuit takes aim on two of the rapper’s songs that feature voice recordings featuring Carliz‘s voice. For the unversed, Bad Bunny and Carliz dated from 2011 to 2017 and reportedly went to the same college together. Read on to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Pitchfork, Bad Bunny is facing legal trouble over using voice notes of Carliz without her permission. The lawsuit mentions two songs of Bad Bunny i.e. ‘Pa Ti’ and the recent one ‘Dos Mil 16’. In the former one, Carliz can be heard saying “Bad Bunny, baby.” A copy of the lawsuit obtained by the publication reveals, “Thousands of people have commented directly on Carliz’s social media networks, as well as every time she goes to a public place, about ‘Bad Bunny, baby.’” The lawsuit further states, “This has caused, and currently causes, De La Cruz to feel worried, anguished, intimidated, overwhelmed and anxious.”

According to the publication, a representative for Bad Bunny tried contacting Carliz in early May last year to get permission. However, she reportedly declined the offer of $2,000 to buy the recording and instead asked to discuss a new contract to license her voice. A translated version of the lawsuit reads, “De La Cruz reiterated that the only way to formalize an agreement is if this was done in writing,”

Carliz was also approached a day before the release of Bad Bunny’s song ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ but she felt “excessively comprehensive, so she felt cheated.” She was then sent an alternate contract to seek permission to use her voice memo in ‘Dos Mil 16’ and, ‘Pa Ti’. The lawsuit further states, “Since De La Cruz made it clear that she did not consent to its use, its publication constituted an act of gross negligence, bad faith, and, worse still, an attack on their privacy, morals, and dignity since all parties had and still have knowledge of these facts and even so decided to be reckless and break the law.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Did Kendall Jenner’s Boyfriend Bad Bunny Take A Jibe At Her Ex Devin Booker In His Latest Song? Lyrics Suggest So!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News