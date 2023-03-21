Marvel’s Black Widow starrer Florence Pugh is once again leading the headlines for reuniting with her ex-boyfriend Zach Braff for their movie Good Person’s premiere event. However, do you remember when the actress was brutally trolled for dating a person who is 20 years older than her, and she had shut down those trolls by being totally honest in an Instagram video? Yes, she confirmed her relationship with Zach by sharing the video and slamming the trolls. Keep scrolling to read more.

Florence is known for speaking her mind and never shying away from talking about the truth. She had stood by her point of loving a person who could be 20 years older and didn’t think twice before slamming her fans who trolled her.

In an Instagram video back in 2020, Florence Pugh talked about the negative backlash that she faced for dating Zach Braff. The excerpt of her video can be quoted as, “The abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you are throwing at me, and I don’t want those followers. I do not want to have to be protecting my comments every time I post a picture of him. I really hope that I can continue this relationship with a lot of you.”

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh)

She further stated, “I’ve always found it funny, how I can be good enough for people to watch my work and support my work and pay for tickets, and I’m old enough to be an adult and pay taxes, but I’m not old enough to know who I should and should not have s*x with.” However, even though they broke up, Florence Pugh never stopped taking Zach Braff’s side.

While talking about reuniting with Zach Braff for Good Person, recently Florence Pugh revealed to Variety, “He knows how I talk, he knows how I take the piss out of people and I think he just put that in his script and I was allowed to come and fill in where it was needed.” She further continued, “But reading something that is dedicated for you written by someone who knows you so well is a wonderful gift.”

Well, there’s surely a lot of love left between Florence and Zach. What do you think about it? Let us know!

