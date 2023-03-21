The Marvel Cinematic Universe also known as the MCU has been going through a comparatively low phase at the moment. The MCU films have not been able to leave a mark on the audience and the same goes for their web shows. In the middle of all this, it has been reported that one of the top Marvel executives has left the company. The name of that official is Victoria Alonso. Keep reading to get all the details!

Alonso has been Marvel Studios’ president of physical and post-production for the unversed. It included visual effects and animation production also. She has been associated with the studio since Robert Downey Jr‘s Iron Man. Alonso was also a co-producer for a few of the films as well.

According to The Hollywood Reporter sources, Victoria Alonso has left Marvel Studios. However, the reasons behind her exit are still not clear. As mentioned before MCU has been going through a rough phase and their most recent release, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also lacked the former charm of the Marvel films.

Victoria Alonso has also been a key part of Marvel’s representation efforts and she didn’t hold back during Disney’s dispute with Florida over the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. She said, “As long as I am at Marvel Studios, I will fight for representation.” She has been associated with the Studios for about 17 long years. She witnessed it grow, from working above a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Beverly Hills to being acquired by Disney. Alonso saw the growth of the studio.

Previously, Marvel was in the news as several VFX artists expressed their unhappiness with the studio. It was reported that they have allegedly created a blacklist for VFX artists in the industry and Alonso was termed a ‘Kingmaker’. In light of Victoria’s exit from the company, a senior journalist tweeted that she was allegedly wholly responsible for the toxic work environment.

The Tweet read, “SO many VFX sources have told me Victoria Alonso was singularly responsible for Marvel’s toxic work environment: a kingmaker who rewarded unquestioning fealty with an avalanche of work, but who also maintained the blacklist that kept FX pros wild-eyed with fear.”

Check out the entire thread here:

"The main one that everyone's quite scared of is Victoria Alonso," another tech said. "If she likes you, you're going to get work and you're going to move up in the industry. If you have pissed her off in any way, you're going to get frozen out" — Chris Lee (@__ChrisLee) March 20, 2023

