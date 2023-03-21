Hollywood actress Amanda Bynes is going through a terrible phase in her life. The California native was recently placed on a psychiatric hold after she was found roaming the streets of Los Angeles naked. According to an eyewitness, Amanda, who has bipolar disorder, waved down a car and told the driver she was going through a psychiatric episode.

The ‘ What I Like About You’ star then dialled 911 for assistance after realizing she was naked in the middle of a street near downtown LA. The 36-year-old actress was then taken to a nearby police station where it was ultimately decided that she needed to be placed on psychiatric hold called the 5150 hold. A latest report suggested that Amanda was off her medications for quite some time.

According to TMZ, Amanda Bynes is currently hospitalized and sources say she is “likely to continue to receive care for several days.” It was also reported that Amanda was not hurt during the ordeal and sources shared that it could have been much worse given the area she was found in. The psychiatric hold usually lasts for 72 hours but it can be extended as per the situation. According to reports, Amanda was supposed to attend ’90s Con in Connecticut with her former ‘All That’ co-stars but the plan got shelved due to an undisclosed illness.

Another source revealed that Amanda has not been in touch with her family recently. Spilling some details on her health, Amanda’s ex-fiancé Paul Michael told another publication that the actress was off her medication adding that she is wild. The two were last papped in December 2022. For the unversed, Amanda’s psychiatric episode comes close to the first anniversary of her conservatorship being terminated.

Amanda’s mother took over the conservatorship in 2013 when Amanda Bynes started having problems with mental health. She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the same time.

