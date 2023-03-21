Shazam! Fury of the Gods starring Zachary Levi and helmed by David F. Sandberg has not been getting the expected response from the audience. Shazam 2 has received mixed to negative reviews on Rotten Tomatoes which has impacted the box office numbers of the DCU film. Director Sandberg did mention earlier that it isn’t surprising to him but still it is disappointing. After the film’s seemingly poor reception, he has now hinted at retiring from the superhero genre. Scroll below to find out!

The sequel to the 2019 film, which was considerably well-received by the audience revolves around Billy Batson and his foster family. It sees the foster siblings fight together against all sorts of crimes and evils. It is somewhat set on a brighter tone than other DCU films.

On 20th March taking to Twitter, Shazam 2 director David F. Sandberg poured his heart out after the film allegedly failed to get the response they expected it to get. He tweeted, “On Rotten Tomatoes I just got my lowest critic score and my highest audience score on the same film 🤷‍♂️ I wasn’t expecting a repeat of the first movie critically but I was still a little surprised because I think it’s a good film. Oh well.”

Sandberg continued, “As I’ve been saying for a while now I’m very eager to go back to horror (as well as trying some new things). After six years of Shazam I’m definitely done with superheroes for now.” He went on to make it clear that he does not regret doing Shazam 1 & 2. He wrote, “Just to be clear, I don’t regret even for a second making the Shazam movies. I’ve learned so much and gotten to work with some truly amazing people. Will forever be grateful that I got to direct two of these! They’ve been very challenging but valuable experiences.”

The Shazam 2 director further added, “One thing I’ve really been looking forward to is disconnecting from the superhero discourse online. A lot of that stresses me out so much and it will be nice not having to think about that anymore.” As per The Direct, the film has only managed to earn $30.5 million domestically in its opening weekend.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods aka Shazam 2 directed by David F. Sandberg and led by Zachary Levi released in the theatres on 17th March.

