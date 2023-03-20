Demi Moore Gives A Glimpse Of Ex-Husband Bruce Willis' 68th Grand Birthday Celebration

Hollywood star Bruce Willis’ family wished the actor a happy 68th birthday in separate Instagram posts. He was diagnosed with a form of dementia called frontotemporal dementia, or FTD, last month.

His ex-wife Demi Moore posted a video of Willis celebrating with her, his current wife Emma Heming Willis, his daughters and other family members, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The video shows the family singing “Happy Birthday” to Willis followed by him blowing out candles on a pie.

Demi Moore captioned the video: “Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes, we all feel them.”

Bruce Willis has three grown daughters with Demi Moore (Rumer, Scout and Tallulah) and two with his current wife Emma (Mabel and Evelyn).

Scout also posted the same video, with the caption: “Today has been PROFOUNDLY JOYFULLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL !!!!!! HAPPY BW’S BIRTHDAY TO ALL WHO CELEBRATE !!!!”

Separately, she posted a photo of her as a young girl sitting on her dad’s shoulders, appearing to be sleeping. Calling Bruce “one of my best friends, the Pisces king, the master of duality, both action hero icon and gentle girl dad,” she said it’s been “a privilege” to have him as her father.

However, she admitted that the entire day wasn’t completely celebratory.

“Today is not necessarily an easy day, because it’s a day full of so deep love, and our grief really does show us the depth of our loving for someone,” she wrote. “So I’m trying to be with both today. Grief is a price I’ll always pay to know what it is to feel such love. I’m sending my love to anyone who has ever felt their capacity stretched by the enormity of love and the humanness of grief. I love you.”

Meanwhile, Emma also posted two separate videos on Instagram marking Willis’ birthday. In the first, she opened up about dealing with feelings of grief and sadness everyday. In her video, Emma noted that she’d been crying that morning.

“I have started the morning by crying as you can see by my swollen eyes and snotty nose. I just think it’s important that you see all sides of this,” she said. “I always get this message or people always tell me that like, ‘You’re so strong. I don’t know how you do it.’ I’m not given a choice. I wish I was.”

Emma, who wed Bruce in 2009, noted that she has to be strong and present for their two daughters. (Willis’ family first revealed that he was taking a break from acting last year due to a brain disorder called aphasia.)

“So sometimes in our lives, we have to put our big girl panties on and, and get to it and that’s what I’m doing,” she said. “But I do have times of sadness every day, grief, every day, and I’m really feeling it today on his birthday.”

She said she’d worked on a video montage to post on Bruce Willis’s birthday.

“I don’t know why I do that to myself because the videos are like a knife in my heart,” she said. “But as much as I do it for myself, I do it for you because I know how much you love my husband and,” don’t cry Emma, she told herself as she choked up, “but it means so much to me.”

The second post featured the montage of family videos, many of which showed Bruce with his and Emma’s daughters, set to Stevie Wonder’s ‘I’ll Be Loving You Always’.

“My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it,” she captioned the video. “Thank you so much for loving and caring for him too,” reported The Hollywood Reporter.

