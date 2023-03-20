When we talk about the list of attractive celebs all across the globe, Megan Fox is a dream babe for millions of her fans out there. She was once named the s*xiest woman in the world and is still maintaining the streak even after a decade. The actress enjoys a crazy fanbase, and this turned out to be a big advantage for her lookalike. Recently, she opened up about the amount she is making after quitting her Costa coffee and Amazon delivery driver jobs & also revealed the bizarre request she constantly gets from the fans of the Transformer actress.

Taylor Ryan, a 26 -year -old woman, who has an uncanny resemblance with the actress Megan Fox, has been using her good looks to get an edge over in the OnlyFans space by quitting her barista job. She has now gone full-time on the adult platform & is making a whopping amount of 24,76,950 ($30,000) every month. Recently, she opened up that she has been bombarded with a lot of requests on OnlyFans.

While talking to The Daily Star, Megan’s lookalike said, “It’s kind of laughable when I say I look like Megan Fox -I mean it’s Megan Fox, but people on TitTok started saying it and commented on my posts.” She revealed that once someone asked her to wear the same outfit as Fox wore in the Transformers film. In fact, she added that they paid $300 for her to sport a bra top and short denim while bending over and opening a car bonnet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Ryan (@_lifeoftaylor)



In fact, she candidly added, “A lot of them are just for me sit in a car topless and play with my b**bs.” While she is happy with the amount she is making but she highlighted the notable amount of admin required throughout the working day & revealed sometimes she has to stay up until 4 am.

Megan Fox’s lookalike, who is getting a lot of attention also opened up about her family knowing about her career choices and said they know everything.

