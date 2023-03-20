Sydney Sweeney is one of the gorgeous divas who rose to fame after her performance in the popular web series Euphoria starring Zendaya. She recently talked about how people have some weird assumptions about her because of how she looks. Talking about her teenage years and how she developed breasts earlier than others, she shared some of the dark stuff in a media conversation. Scroll below to get the scoop!

Sydney, in a recent conversation, shared how she always feels pressured about being under the public’s scrutiny and revealed how she got bullied for revealing her body parts for her acting career and got trolled over those scenes.

In an interview with The Sun, Syndey Sweeney shared, “I had b**bs before other girls, and I felt ostracized for it.” Going further in the conversation, she said, “I have big b**bs, I’m blond, and that’s all I have.”

Syndey got brutally criticised for her over-s*xualisation in Euphoria, and rather than appreciating her acting performances, people judged her for n*dity in the series. She shared, “My cousins don’t need that. It’s completely disgusting and unfair. You have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a s*xualized person at school and then an audience that does the same thing.”

Sydney Sweeney talked further, “I think it’s ridiculous. I’m an artist, I play characters. It makes me want to play characters that piss people off more.”

Earlier, in an interview with The Independent, Sydney Sweeney had shared that she is proud of doing Cassie Howard’s role in Euphoria. Talking about how she got ignored for her performances in those films and series, the actress revealed, “I do ‘The White Lotus,’ and all of a sudden, critics are paying attention. People are loving me. They’re going, ‘Oh my God, what’s she doing next?’ I was like, ‘Did you not see that in “Euphoria”? Did you not see that in “The Handmaid’s Tale?”‘”

Sydney Sweeney stated how male and female actors get separate attention on n*dity and shared, “When a guy has a s*x scene or shows his body, he still wins awards and gets praise. But the moment a girl does it, it’s completely different.”

When she was trolled and received negative comments on social media, Sydney Sweeney slammed them and said, “People need to be nicer on social media. Because this is really f–ked up.”

